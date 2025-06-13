Uzodimma Appoints Acting Attorney General Following Akaolisa’s Sack

The Imo State government has appointed Barr. Gloria Egwuagu, the Solicitor General, as the Acting Attorney General of the State.

This decision was announced following the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Recently, C.O. C Akaolisa, was sacked as Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of the State by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The announcement of a new acting Attorney General was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku.