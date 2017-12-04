By Onyekachi Eze/Onyeananam Edmund

The seeming silent protest in the camp of Imo State pensioners may have come to an end with lots of promises from the Executive Governor of the State, Owelle Dr Rochas Okorocha who rolled out plans to put smiles on the faces of the elderly ones whose days have been filled with bounced cheques.

This followed a shocking revelation made by the Governor during the swearing in ceremony of Commissioner and Transition Committee Chairmen at the Imo International conference centre Owerri.

Before the heartwarming pronouncement, Governor Okorocha beckoned on Imolites to draw the attention of the State Government whenever there is a flaw in governance, adding that his government was instituted by God himself.

Governor Okorocha said “I have done the impossible in Imo. In no distant time, Imo will understand all that I am doing. I am owing no salaries. Even the new recruits have been paid up to December. Our pension system is characterized with fraud during the past government.

The bounced cheques was caused by the discrepancies in local government areas. Pensioners did not give their accurate information, especially their local government areas. No pensioner in Imo have not received their full pension of 3 months. They will be paid”.

Governor Owelle Okorocha reminded Imolites of his resolve to see the future unlike most people who seek immediate visions and gratification. He however called on those present to be his witnesses when the time for accountability and evaluation comes.

Speaking on the issue of fair-play and the branded concept of transparency, Governor Okorocha said “I am fair to all. There has not been any Governor so far as I am. I must put things together before I leave this government”

A cross section of pensioners present at the event roared with smiles, while describing the Governor as a wonderful leader with great ideas.

With a year and few months to go, the Governor’s words seemed to have poured cold water on the burning flames of protest trailing the bounced cheques as the pensioners earlier before the event recounted their ordeals and how they managed to cope without money amidst Nigerian’s dwindling economy.