PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSONS IN OKIGWE GET RELIEF MATERIALS

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a joyful moments for selected Persons living with disabilities in Okigwe Local Government Area, Imo State last Saturday, December 16, 2017 as one of the illustrious sons of the land provided them with wheel chairs and other relief materials.

The humanitarian gesture was exhibited by a clan Chief of Okigwe land, a celebrated Economist, Supreme Chief Dr (Amb) Ikenna Aniche JP, Nke Nke Enyi Izuogu gburu-gburu 1-12 from Ndiekwuru Imenze Aro Amuro in Okigwe LGA .

In what seemed unusual, the donor visited the beneficiaries right in their respective homes and places of work, rather than converging them at a particular place.

In his usual speech, Ikenna Aniche asserted that life would be meaningless without a brotherly care. He said that putting smiles on the faces of the vulnerable groups and the less privileged in the society is his paramount responsibility.

“My joy is incomplete without seeing you people happy. I work according to Divine inspiration. I will not relent in wiping away sadness from your faces. You have no reason to question God , rather, be thankful to God in all situations “.

” Nke Nke Enyi Izuogu” further submitted that what he is doing is in tandem to the covenant he made with God, which is giving back to the society, being succor to afflicted, and voice to the voiceless.

Hence, he clearly pointed out that he is not a politician and has no intentions of venturing into politics, but is only determined in ensuring that the interest of the public is protected, and lives touched positively.

In their respective speeches, the beneficiaries thanked God for remembering them through Dr Ikenna Aniche. They confessed that they have been hearing about his philanthropic and humanitarian activities, which has been fully confirmed.

However, they prayed for longevity and prosperity, charging other individuals blessed by God to borrow a leaf from Nke Nke Enyi.

The beneficiaries are; Mr Anayo Obasi (Umuokpara) ; Emma Oku (Umuchima Ubahu) ; Lady Justina Uzor (Umuokpara Amosu Umulolo) ; Cecilia Orji ( Ndiuche Okporo Amiri) and Patience Enwere ( Umukogu Amano Umulolo).