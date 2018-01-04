Behold Oha and Lolo Anozie

God the creator of mankind knows how to wipe the tears of His children when they need his companion. Before now, precisely on the 22nd of November, 2017, the household of Mr Anozie Ambrose Nzewunwa was thrown into agony when mysterious fire gutted his residence at 16 Uche Street, Owerri.

A little after the incident, as the family embarked upon reconstruction work, the good news came that the father of the house, Anozie Ambrose Nzewunwa has been selected for investment as an Oha Owere courtesy of Oha Owere traditional council of Elders who found him worthy.

Then on 30th December, 2017, Onyeishi Oha, Oha Boniface Anukam led the Oha Owere traditional council of Elders to bestow on Anozie Ambrose Nze Nzewunwa the prestigious title on Oha, a title exclusively for Owere indigenes only.

The investment which was preceded by a church service at St Paul’s Catholic Church moved into merriment as it was still within the festive zone.

Trumpeta Extravaganza congratulates Oha Ambrose Nzewunwa and Lolo Lizzy Oyediya Anozie of Umuedede-Umuonyeche Owerri for this investment into the prestigious Oha Owere.