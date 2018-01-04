Trumpeta staff completes traditional marital rites

Its was celebration all the way last Sunday when Tunji Adedeji, a senior journalist with an Owerri based Trumpeta Newspaper and his heartthrob, Doreen Ekeh were joined as husband and wife in a traditional wedding ceremony held at the Ekeh’s compound, Oforola in Owerri West council area of Imo state, the bride’s hometown.

The epoch making event was attended by eminent personalities as the venue of the event (Ekeh’s compound) was filled to the brim.

Cheers to Tunji and Doreen .cheers to countless years of immeasurable joy in their marriage!

Trumpeta extravaganza wishes Tunji and Doreen a happy married life.