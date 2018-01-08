Sport Today

Asonye Unites Umuegbu with Football Tournament

..As Bash Lauds his Philanthropic Gesture

The final of the Umuegbu unity football competition may have come and gone but the memories still lingers in the mind of the indigenes especially in appreciation for the philanthropic gestures of the donor, Dr Eugene Asonye.

According to reports gathered by Trumpete Sports desk, Dr Asonye who is based in America with his lovely wife, Dr Mrs Priscilla Asonye during the yuletide period sponsored the tournament for all the villages in umuegbu to help foster peace and unity among the youths as well as meaningfully engage them in activities that can change their future positively.

Meanwhile, the president of HEARTLAND FOOTBALL CLUB OF Owerri, Hon Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena (Mr Bash) has commended the efforts of Dr Asonye and his wife in the development of Umuegbu as well as uniting them.

Mr Bash who spoke to Trumpeta Sports desk via telephone from Lagos were his team is currently participating in the NNL super four tournaments described Dr Asonye and his wife as good spirited father and mother with a large heart filled with love and hunger to advance humanity.

The Heartland President who was full of praise for Asonye over their love for the community which was extended to engaging the youths in a football tournament to fish-out talents in the area. He recalled how Dr Asonye and the wife have continuously given out scholarship to youth from the six kindreds of Umuegbu.

Bash also noted that a good number of beneficiaries of the Asonye scholarship scheme have gone ahead to become graduate.

In the final game which was decided on January 4, 2018, Okohia the defending champions retained the trophy after overcoming their opponents, Umuokenyi 5 – 4 Kindred on penalties.

Okey Eze Vows to Revive Sports if Elected Governor

A frontline entrepreneur and chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, Mr. Okey Ezeh has promised to revive the sports sector of the state if elected as governor of the state in 2019.

Mr. Ezeh who visited the Dan. Anyiam Stadium recently, lamented the dilapidated nature of the sports complex and the dampened moral of the players and staff of the Imo Sports community.

The APGA Chieftain recalled how the Heartland Football and grasshoppers international hand ball clubs were the envies of other states of the federation through their exploits both nationally and internationally, but frowned that the once high-flying clubs have now become a ghost of their old selves and gasping for breath.

He noted that worse fate has befallen basket ball and other aspects of sports in the state due to incept leadership arising from lack of vision and dearth of ideas.

Ezeh submitted that he has all it takes to restore the lost glory of the state in sports through his pool of ideas, wide reach and commitment to the development of the state.

The seasoned administrator said he has already mapped strategies on attracting investors that will commit to the development of sports in the state, adding that the welfare of players and actors in the sports sector of the state must be paramount.

Ezeh equally insisted that the state must return to the grassroots if things must be got right and therefore maintained that all schools in the state must have sports facilities by the time he takes over the reins of power in the state.

For the Football Academies scattered all over the state, Ezeh assured that they will receive adequate support to enable them continue in the business of discovering and grooming sports talents in the state.

The renowned entrepreneur noted that Imo is the home of sports in the country, maintaining that things must turn around for better.

On his chances of getting APGA ticket, he said “APGA members from ward to the state level know I am a loyal party man; They know I am not in APGA because the elections are here; they know I believe in APGA and most importantly, they know I have the capacity to win for the party.

He said even though the battle will not be easy, considering the number of Imo sons who have also indicated interest to contest on the APGA plat form, he believes God will help him to succeed.