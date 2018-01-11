Ohiri Synergizes with Bash on Moving Heartland Forward

..Assures on Govt Readiness to Improve Sports

In a bid to reinforce the high standard of sports in Imo state and also strengthen one of Imo state’s flagship sporting outfits, Heartland FC, the Commissioner for Sports Dr. Martin Ohiri has commenced an insightful synergy between the teams and the Sports Ministry.

His major point of concentration at the moment is to prepare Heartland FC for the new Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), which kicks off in few days.

To this effect, Dr. Ohiri alongside the Chairman of Heartland FC, Hon. Chibuzo Etuemena carried out a facility inspection at the Dan Anyiam Stadium to ascertain the state of sporting complex.

“Before now, we have commenced efforts to make sure our facility is in good shape and this coincides with the beginning of the football season. We are working with the management of the team to make sure that all the necessary facilities for the league are put in place,” said Dr. Ohiri.

There has also been a face-lift of the stadium premises and also tending to the turf, which is a key factor in determining the performance of the team.

Dr. Ohiri further assured Heartland FC management of the support from government, considering the fact the ministry of sport has now been tailored down to take charge of the affairs in the sports council.

The commissioner confirmed that several strategic meetings are been held with other sporting clubs in the state bearing in mind the government’s resolution to revamp sports and sporting engagements in the state.

England coach reveals reasons behind Nigeria friendly

England coach Gareth Southgate has explained what warranted the much-talked about pre World Cup friendly at Wembley against Nigeria on the 2nd of June.

England will face Costa Rica, five days after the clash with Nigeria at Elland Road before they head to Russia for 2018 World Cup.

Pitted against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium at the World Cup, Southgate said the reason why they chose to play Nigeria and Costa Rica is not unconnected to their resolve to play teams from other continents.

He added that the game will afford their teams the opportunity to get acclimatized with African and Central American styles of football so as to toughen his players against any team across the globe.

Southgate pointed at the friendly game against Brazil last year as an indication to the need to play more quality friendlies against team from other continents.

“We’ve mostly played European opposition up to now and the Brazil game acted as a reminder that we need to challenge ourselves in different ways as a team,” he explained.

“We’re going into a World Cup where we will play African and Central American opposition so we get that with the games against Nigeria and Costa Rica but it’s not just about the games we’ve got in the group but hopefully beyond that as well.

“We want to expose the team to different styles and different experiences.”