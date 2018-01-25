APGA is my Last Political Bus-stop- Anumudu

Frontline APGA Governorship aspirant in Imo State Barrister Humphrey Anumudu has made it clear that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will remain his last political bus-stop.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after arrival at the Imo Airport yesterday, Barrister Anumudu said that his decision to join APGA is to join other well meaning Igbos to make the party the only viable voice for the masses.

He said that he will do everything within his powers to ensure that APGA is moved from its present state to a greater level in the country. Pointing out that his entrance into the party is total and final.

Barrister Anumudu further explained that he is satisfied with what he has seen in the party. According to him, APGA is a party ever ready to ensure true democracy devoid of imposition of candidates on the masses.

While giving assurance that he will bring his wealth of experience and capacity to bear if given the mandate by APGA to Govern the State, Anumudu used the opportunity to appeal to all well meaning sons and daughters of Igbo extraction to join hands in the crusade of making APGA thick.

While maintaining that he will abide by the outcome of the party’s primaries, Barrister Anumudu urged his fellow aspirants to various positions in APGA to play according to the rules believing that power comes from God.

According to him, “What will give us victory after the primaries is unity of purpose while rocking the boat will deny us the much desired victory”, he warned.