OGUTA APC ENDORSES UCHE NWOSU FOR GOVERNOR, OFFERS SECOND TERM TO EZEDIARO

It was a political carnival of sorts penultimate Sunday at Egbuoma, Oguta LGA, the country home of Prof. Anthony Gozie Anwukah, Minister of State for Education where Oguta Local Government APC Stakeholders comprising Ward Executives, LGA officers, Leaders and Appointees of the Rescue Mission Government from the Area gathered at the instance of Dr. Uzor Anwukah, the first son of former Secretary to the Government of Imo State and current Honourable Minister of State for Education in an effort to mobilize the members of the APC family to be on one page and speak in one loud voice on the direction of the party in Area as 2019 draws nearer.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of excited party faithful in attendance, the Medical Doctor turned Politician, Uzor Anwukah extended the goodwill message from his father, Prof. Anwukah who according to him was unavoidably absent but has endorsed whatever decision that would emerge from the meeting. He stressed that the meeting was timely and pertinent given the urgent need to mobilize and galvanize the grassroots of the Area to take a strategic place in the politics of 2019 so that Oguta will not play a second fiddle but muster enormous support for the incumbent Governor Owelle Rochas so that whoever he anoints as his successor wins the election in 2019.

Earlier in his remark, the General Manager of Imo Environmental Transformation Agency ENTRACO and a Chieftain of the party in the Area, Comrade Jeff Nwoha who moderated the meeting expressed satisfaction with the party faithful for attending the meeting which according to him was a very serious and strategic political outing in the life of the party in the Area and urged participants to involve themselves in the land mark decisions about to be taken in the course of the meeting.

In his contribution to the issue raised by Nwoha, Mr. Unanma, the APC treasurer Oguta LGA moved a motion for the adoption of Oguta LGA APC Deputy Chairman Mr. Jeff Uzonwanne to replace the suspended Chairman as the Acting Chairman of the Party.

The motion was seconded by Mr. Ray Okey Mella, Oguta LGA the Financial Secretary of the ruling party and the entire participants unanimously endorsed the replacement of the suspended Chairman as earlier moved in the motion and it was unanimously adopted.

Meanwhile, the participants in the meeting took another land mark decisions which emanated from a motion moved by the L.G.A Deputy Youth Leader, Hon Ekine Ignatius calling for the adoption of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as the Gubernatorial Candidate of the party for 2019.

The motion was seconded by Mr. Nwauwa, the Chairman Ndiuloukwu Izombe Ward and Chairman of Chairmen in the L.G.A who while seconding the motion, added a motion for extension of the tenure of Hon. Uzoma Ezediaro, member representing Oguta State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly for a second term of office and both motions were unanimously adopted by the participants when put to vote.

In his remark, the Member representing Oguta State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Henry Ezediaro expressed appreciation to the party Executives and Leaders who turned up to make the meeting a resounding success. He reiterated his support for Ugwumba Uche Nwosu to be the next Governor of the State, adding that the avalanche of Ugwumba’s adoption across the state was a reaffirmation of his earlier stand when he on behalf of his colleagues in the State Legislature made public their adoption of the Imo State Government House Chief of Staff.

High point of the event included the decamping of some prominent P.D.P Chieftains to APC with their army of supporters and their formal reception into the APC fold by the acting L.G.A Chairman of the party, Mr. Jeff Uzonwanne who congratulated them for taking a wise decision.

Prominent among those in attendance include; Engr. Ben Iroegbu, former T.C. Chairman Oguta LGA and ISOPADEC Chairman designate, Hon. Henry Ezediaro, Member representing Oguta in Imo House of Assembly, Dr. Uzo Anwuka, Comrade Jeff Nwoha, GM Imo ENTRACO, Lady Theresa Ohanuba, Imo APC Woman Leader, Sir Emma Ohaqnuba, Chief Felix Ubah, former Commissioner ISOPADEC, Mr Jeff Uzonwanne, APC Acting Chairman Oguta LGA, Hon. Ezenna Okoro, Barrister Henry Oputa – ISOPADEC Commissioner designate, Mr. Ofili Ijeoma and hosts of other personalities.