Stevenie Michaels

In a bid towards sustaining political stability, peace and progress in Ahiazu Mbaise and Imo State, a political structure under the distinguished aegies of Ahiazu Restoration Group, ARG has inaugurated its executive committee members.

The inauguration took place at Eziama Oparanadim Ekwerazu, Mbaise at the residence of Hon. Alfred Obi last Saturday.

Addressing members of the group before inauguration proper, founder of association, Dr. Alfred Obi said ARG is out to ensure peace and unity dwells in Ahiazu Mbaise and Imo.

He commended the doggedness of members and excos of the association who made out time to grace the inauguration despite the tight schedule.

Dr. Alfred Obi who is also the founder, Mbaise my pride urged members of ARG to work in synergy with the newly inaugurated executives, maintaining that unity, peace and progress remains the aim and focus of ARG.

He further stressed that ARG as a political structure will ensure good governance is sustained in the Eastern heart land.

The newly inaugurated Executive Committee members are:

Engr Paul Oparah, President

Dr. Martins Nwoga, Vice President

Engr V.C Iwuji, Secretary

Chief Sir Tony Aluka, Assistant Secretary

Nze Tony Onuoha, Financial Secretary

Hon. Ephraim Odom, Organizing Secretary

Mrs. Linda Ugwor, Assistant Organizing Secretary

Hon. Reginald Okoro, Welfare officer

Hon. Cyril Uwazie, Treasurer

Comr. Anthony Ekechukwu, Youth Leader

Mr. Onyedikachi Okoro, Auditor

Mrs. Gloria Nwagwu, Assistant Woman Leader

Mr. Eddie Okereke, Provost

Mrs. Oluchi Agbonmuo, Woman Leader

Okechukwu Emefubelem, PRO

Chief Stanley Onuoha, Assistant Publicity Secretary

Otuedure Akpompe, Legal Adviser.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration, the president, Engr Oparah who noted that there are 12 Electoral wards and 30 autonomous communities in Ahiazu Mbaise said ARG is out to ascertain that the people of Mbaise Nation and Imo at large reaps the dividend of democracy.

As 2019 draws closer, Engr Oparah said ARG shall not fail to own Ahiazu LGA.

He expressed optimism that ARG will do the needful to ensure Ahiazu wouldn’t be disappointed come 2019, assuring members of equity and progress.

The enviable president frowned at the rate of indulgence in electoral misconduct and thuggery by Youths of the State and Nigeria, urging them as a matter of urgency to desist from such act, maintaining that electoral thuggery exposes youths to unforeseen dangers and thus untimely death.

Speaking further, the youth leader, Comrade Anthony Ekechukwu expressed joy over his election as the youth leader, pledging effective service delivery.

Comrade Ekechukwu said in line with discharging his duties as the youth leader, he shall mobilize and galvanize the youths towards active participation in politics, hence enjoining them to be target oriented.

The highlight of the event was an award of Integrity in recognition of Hon. Alfred’s selfless service to humanity by South-East Nigerian Women of Integrity.