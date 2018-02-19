CHIEF HUMPHERY ANUMUDU THE END OF A CURSE ON OWERRI ZONE

BY Lumenze Michael

Truth they say, is like the sun, that can’t be hidden, even when the cloud is gloomy and dark, that did not make the sun not to rule the heavens. The Igbos in their tradition stigmatize the truth to their life style. They have a way in their spirituality and cosomology of applying truth to end curses. The seeming eternal illusion of Governor emerging from Owerri. Zone, seem like a curse which only truth in Anumudu can solve. Who knows for instance, His Excellency Evan Enwerem, who was tortured by his brothers from Owerri, in litigations and subsequent abuses in Tell Magazine as Senate President, ridiculing him to death, who knows what he may have said before he died. Assuming such evolved worthy man had said you people who hate good things will you not see it again. Now it becomes a curse.

Consider the issue of zoning which some greedy and selfish politicians have continually devised . In 1999 His Excellency Chief Humphery Anumudu won the PDP Governorship primary over and above his contemporaries then, His Excellency Achike Udenwa and His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha who came third and second respectively. He, in the spirit of equity and justice succumbed to the pressure from the leadership and made that agreement of 1998 a historic testament. Although recent documents discovered credited the agreement on rotation power of the Executive Governor in Imo State to thirty three political leaders of honour and repute of Imo State. Some are dead, some are living but their work went on marching. Who knows again what Chief Humphery Anumudu may have said. The Equity and Justice Guber Zoning document about Imo State was believed to have been consummated in the glass house of chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; and had mentioned these under­listed names both as witnesses and signatories.

It is true that some unrealistic power drunks, who for the interest of their selves are denying the reality of zoning agreement, are mere dupes, selfish and untruthful fakes. The truth is simple, that chief Humphery Anumudu is alive is an added advantage to end this curse that has plagued Owerri Zone since twenty years ago. By this his re-newed effort to get back what in spirit of obedience he lost twenty years ago, requires all people from Owerri Zone and indeed Imo State to give their support.

The Igbos had a traditional way of ending curses, one of the easiest recognised way of ending a curse is to call back the person that placed the curse to recast it, or now bless. Again providence has made it that both chief Humphery Anumudu and His Excellency Achike Udenwa whom he surrendered his mandate to in obedience of Equity and Justice are all in one party now. It is now time for him to be paid back in his own coin.

One may ask hence His Excellency Achike Udenwa had ruled Imo State and His Excellency Rochas Okorocha also ruling Imo State, providence who lined three of them in 1999 PDP Primaries and has made the rest successful will not deny chief Humphery Anumudu his own chance. His Excellency Owelle ‘ Rochas Okorocha may be unwillingly misguided by deceitful followers who are lending support to his in-law becoming the Governor of Imo State. In the beginning Owelle crossed his heart and promised he will surely handover to an Owerri Zone person. He made his followers then crossed their hearts too. May be he is ignorant of this act. This oath of cross the heart signifies three things:

(a) It is an adeptus oath of a brotherhood group, where one bounds himself to the God in his heart, ‘this is done to preserve some cosmic principles and defaulting attracts retributive cosmic consequences.

(b) It is an oath of a soldier who bound himself to do what he has said or die. Therefore one will pray that the God of His Excellency’s conscience will direct better, because no man escapes his shadow.

( c) Michael Ketuel wrote, Milk is to children as lying and dishonesty is to the coward; while bone is to the elders as truth is to the brave and noble.

Let it be known that the moment of history we are in now calls for the brave and noble. Where then are the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwus, the Chief Innocent. D. Nwogas, are they drinking milk still? What of the Uche Onyeaguochas have they lost their courage of truth, what of the Paschal Dozies are they now important and worthless that a single person will in assumption that money does all things steal Owerri Zone’s chance again, where is His Excellency Arch-Bishop Obinna?, has his rosary cut and prayers to God hindered by occultianity and neo religious practices?. Are the entire Owerri Zone men, women, Youths and all in slumber and bondage that not even one person has the courage to challenge falsehood? Owerri Zone wake up, this is the hour of self liberation or eternal bondage.