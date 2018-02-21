Okigwe North Fed Seat: I’m on a Divine Mandate -Ex FMC Boss, Uwakwem

The former Managing Director of Federal Medical Center, Owerri and currently, Commissioner for Health, Imo State, Dr. Lady Angela Uwakwem has hinted on her desire to contest for Okigwe North Federal House of Representatives come 2019.

Uwakwem who disclosed this to newsmen shortly after addressing prominent leaders from the constituency who gathered at her Owerri residence to celebrate her birthday on Monday said that she her decision was motivated by the outcry of her people for a good representation and development of the area.

According to her, apart from her passionate desire to continually contribute her quota to the wellbeing cum development of her people and society at large, she could not disappoint her people who have unanimously called on her for the service.

The Health Commissioner who also availed that her ambition is divine further expressed optimism that with the massive support of her people she will emerge victorious come 2019.

“It is a statement of fact. For a while, I have been in the business of working for my people in one capacity or the other, starting from where am married to in Umuozu, down to Federal Medical Center and everywhere.

“We have been in the business of trying to see to the growth and development of Okigwe and we have done that through so many areas.

“So when it became a burning desire for my people that I should go for them, I have been consulting.

“So my going to the Federal House is more like an opportunity for us to continue to do that which we have the passion for doing for Okigwe North.

“And as it is, I have consulted widely and ready for the service. To serve my people of Okigwe North in the Federal House of Representatives. So sooner than later, I will make this official.” She disclosed.

Meanwhile, Clan Chief Tony black Nduka, an astute politician and former Mayor of Okigwe Zone has been penciled down as the Director General of her campaign team otherwise known as Uwakwem Divine Mandate 2019.

According to information gathered, the choice of Nduka was based on his political ingenuity, antecedents as well as the overwhelming grassroot support he enjoys across the constituency.

When contacted, Nduka who is also the Director General of the most populous sociopolitical organization in Okigwe Zone, the Okigwe Peoples Political Movement (OPPM) said that it will be a great honour to part of history making where a woman will be represent us in Abuja under APC.

He also expressed optimism that with Uwakwem the coast is clear for APC to win the Okigwe North Federal Constituency election come 2019.