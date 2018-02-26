2019 Guber ALGON, Other Groups Present Sam Daddy for Imo Governorship

Within days, the Senator representing Owerri zone, Chief Samuel (Samdaddy) Anyanwu will openly declare his interest to run for Imo Governorship election in 2019.

Although the story has gone viral, but the man involved is yet to make it open, but Trumpeta can authoritatively confirm that it is now a matter of days.

This Newspaper who called on one of the Aides to the Senator to confirm the story, was told that the former Local Government Chairman of Ikeduru LGA was still consulting.

However, a source told Trumpeta yesterday that Senator Samuel Anyanwu is joining the race under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A former Local Government Chairman in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA told Trumpeta that Senator Anyanwu is being drafted into the race by a majority of Imo people, majorly by members of Association of Local Government of Nigeria ALGON Imo State Chapter, with the agreement of their former colleagues from other States, who are today State Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members and others holding top positions in Nigerian.

“By the end of this week, you will see the main contender for the Imo Governorship seat in 2019. His name is Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu.

He is contesting under PDP. Others are jesters. The real Iroko has emerged” the Ex- LGA Chairman told Trumpeta, but pleaded that his name should not be mentioned now until Sam Daddy is unveiled.

Trumpeta also was told that the Senator has the confidence and support of his fellow PDP Senator from Orlu zone, Chief Hope Uzodinma, who is said to have promised to stage a full return to the party, with his entire followers, who have been weighing their options of remaining in PDP before now.

Trumpeta learnt that Hope Uzodinma has assured Anyanwu of the votes from Orlu people both during the party primaries and the main election.

However, another source told Trumpeta that should Anyanwu not declare at the end of this week, it therefore means that the Senator is just trying to test the waters, and see how he can negotiate his return to the Senate in 2019.

Trumpeta was told that the Owerri Senate ticket for Anyanwu may be tough this time around, following the declaration by Hon Ezenwa Onyewuchi to vie for Owerri zone Senate in 2019.

Ezenwa Onyewuchi is already a two time member of the Federal House of Representatives, for Owerri Federal Constituency, and is rumoured to be backed by a power “Caucus” in Owerri zone, and therefore may pose a big hurdle for Anyanwu during the primaries.

“Senator Anyanwu may be playing games with the Guber thing. Let us wait and see when he will declare. He is an experienced politician and knows what he is doing.

Do you see him abandoning the one he has now for Governorship project? Just watch and see” Trumpeta was told.