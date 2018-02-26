By: Tochi Onyeubi/Orji Sampson

In a bid to ensure peaceful co-existence and help curb the rising scourge of domestic violence in Nigeria a One day Sensitization campaign tagged “No Excuse For Abuse” was held at Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru in Imo state.

The programme was organized by the member Representing Mbaitoli/ Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Hon. Henry Udochukwu Nwawuba in conjunction with the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP.

Speaking at the one day sensitization campaign against Domestic violence for sustainable peaceful cohabitation , Hon. Nwawuba stated that, domestic violence in any form is evil, adding that, the idea of using marriage as a cover to abuse, should be discarded. He urged anyone that is abused to always speak out. “Domestic violence has taken a new twist, women themselves have become abusers and it is troubling”, he said.

Hon. Nwawuba however stated that, with his obligation to the United Nations as an Ambassador against domestic violence, he would ensure that, the programme is sustained while promising to carry the youths along in subsequent meetings.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Emma Duru in his address of welcome said women should be honoured and respected for their role as carriers of life. “Women should be pampered because of they bring joy to a family, a man without a wife is incomplete”, he stated. While he thanked the noble gesture.

In her submission, Mrs. Ann Nnamonu popularly known as Ancient Queen, cautioned women, saying that, some have been known to have ugly attitudes which instigate violence from men. She advised women to know how and when to address their husbands, who in their role as bread winners are affected by the vicissitude of life and stress daily.

The Guest Speaker from NAPTIP, Mrs. Nwabugo Ann said domestic violence is the act of inflicting injuries either physically or psychologically on a victim. She informed that, domestic violence are listed under physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, psychological abuse and economical abuse. She however maintained that, domestic violence affects the psyche of the abused which in turn affect the general output of the individual, adding that, no one is exonerated from abuse as anyone can fall victim at anytime.

Explaining further, she said the effects of violence can take the form of fear, stigmatization, high rate of STIs, low intellectual output and children from abusive homes if not checked grow to be become abusers.

She advised women to always seek counseling as the way out, frowning at the trend of women abusing their husbands.