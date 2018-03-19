A political group and structure under the distinguished aegis of “Atikunation’, last Sunday inaugurated its Orlu zonal area.

Atikunation is a campaign group aimed at introducing laudable change in Nigeria through Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, thus mobilizing the electorates to vote for him as Nigeria President come 2019.

Speaking with Trumpeta reporter shortly after the inauguration which took place at Amaifeke Premier Primary School, Orlu LGA, the Imo State Coordinator of Atikunation, Amagba Stanley said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who was the Vice President of Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo, 1999 is the right candidate to take Nigeria and Nigerians to the promise land.

He maintained that Atiku remains the best choice that can reconcile all the ethnic groups, Tribes and as well the restoration of Nigerian economy to a free flow, enjoining members not to relent in preaching the good news of Atiku Abubakar.

According to him ” Atiku served as the Vice President of Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999. His administration recorded huge successes. I remain optimistic that if our People regardless tribe come out em masse to endorse Atiku for Nigeria President 2019, the nation will witness a free economic flow and general well being.”

Speaking further, the Orlu Zonal Coordinator of Atikunation, Chief Nnamdi Nsorom, who made reference to the antecedents of the Ex Nigeria Vice President, said Atiku is Nigeria’s largest private employer of labour with over 50,000 employees, hence, if given the opportunity to man the presidential seat of Nigeria, Nigerians will be free from hunger, starvation and other economic ills.

He said, during Atiku’s era as Nigeria Vice President, EFCC and other vital agencies of the Federal Government were established and the telecommunication sector was deregulated.

Making comparison, Chief Nsorom said Atiku remains better than President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that Atiku knows what it takes to lead Nigeria.

“A president must have ambition not to rule but to create legacies. If people have food, job, security and other basic needs, Nigeria will be better. It is only a like of Atiku Abubakar that stands a chance to achieve this” he averred.

The Imo State Youth Leader of Atikunation who said he will use his office to mobilize Youths of the State to steer support for Atiku, and as well, make him known at the grassroot level, maintained that the solution to the problem of Nigeria is electing Atiku Abubakar President come 2019.

Others who spoke at the inauguration are: Hon. Ken Ndukwu, Njaba LGA coordinator ably represented by Mr. Emeka Egwim.