APPRECIATING ANUMUDU’S POLITICAL STYLE

BY LEONARD AJOKUBI

Chief Humphrey Anumudu, a frontline governorship aspirant in Imo State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)ventured into partisan politics some nineteen(19) years ago, precisely in 1999. He has been in active politics since then, and has helped in redefining the political landscape of the state. Worthy of note is the fact that he has maintained his interest of governing the state, as he has never contested for any other position since 1999 except Governorship seat. This simply means that he knows what he wants, and what he wants to achieve for the people, hence, he has remained consistent. It is a fact because those who do not know what they want, run from one position to the other in search of power, and when they eventually get the position, they mess it up because they did not prepared for it.

The message here is that Chief Humphrey Anumudu seems to be prepared to serve the state. This is unarguable because a reasonable number of those who nursed the ambition of occupying the number one position in Imo State in 1999, have withdrawn, some have shifted their interests to other positions, while some are no longer into partisan politics. Hence, his insistence on becoming a governor should be given a second thought by the people of Imo State, because there are signs that he may be the Messiah we have been searching for. If I may ask, who knows why Imo has not seen light in terms of development since 1999 some cabals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) denied Anumudu the opportunity of occupying the seat? Also, who knows why somebody from Oweri Zone has not occupied the seat since after the humiliation meted out on Chief Anumudu? These and related questions call for sober reflection.

To further buttress the point, Chief Anumudu’s actions and inaction have gone a long way to prove that he did not declare his interest to govern the state for the sake of it. Among the past governorship aspirants in the state, he is the only one that has shown absolute love for the people of Imo State. His political style is different. Unlike others, Chief Anumudu does not believe in actions capable of retarding the progress and development of the State. This may be seen as why he does not attack those in power. He sees unconstructive criticism and attacks on those in power as things that will never give the state any good dividend, and tries to avoid them in the interest of the people. He goes back to his business after every election to allow the elected governor to discharge his duties effectively, which is highly commendable.

Unfortunately, some persons I may describe as uninformed and enemies of the state, seem not to appreciate this. They expected him to be fighting and attacking

the government in the name of opposition. They hatch this thought regardless of the fact that unnecessary attacks on the government cannot in any way move the state forward. They also forgot that it is not a factor when it comes to wrestling power from the ruling party. What matter at this juncture are your blueprint, personality, popularity and experience. These are the major attributes of good politician, and they are the qualities that can make one win an election.

On the other hand, I am quite convinced that we cannot have two governors at the same time. It is constitutional. Hence, what do they want Chief Anumudu to be doing here since they are against his going back to Lagos after elections? This question is begging for attention from the political detractors. But, why answering it, they should bear in mind that Anumudu is one of the politicians that do not try the wrongs.

However, let me remind those politicians that use this as a weapon against Chief Anumudu that they have missed the track; they have never scored any political point. He is doing the right thing, because it is universally accepted that there is time for everything, time to play politics, time to do business, time to worship and even time to eat. It is only a political jobber that does not know this, as he always likes to show up even when nothing is happening in order to be noticed.

The people should again understand that Chief Anumudu is a decent man and that wherever such a man is, he must exhibit the quality, that is exactly what s playing out. He is a perfect gentle man, who believes in doing the right thing at the right time. He plays politics at the right time, and does his business at its time. He even criticizes the government when the need arises, but it must be constructive.

From all indications, Chief Anumudu is playing a decent and good politics, the type of politics that will take the state to another level if practiced by a number of politicians in the state. It is the style of politics we experience in the civilized countries like America. Other politicians, mainly those who claim to be lovers of the state, should quickly emulate him by shunning dirty politics or politics with bitterness.

It is interesting to note that a reasonable percentage of the Imo electorate have discovered the stuff the APGA guber aspirant is made of.

Today, they see him as a man of starling quality, a man of immense proportion, a genteel, and above all, a lover of the people. They are not only rallying round him this time, they are also praying for his success in 2019, as they see him as the only person that can effect positive changes in the state if elected a governor.

In the interest of the state and its indigenes, I can now call on the APGA leadership and delegates to shine their eyes and critically assess all the aspirants to enable them pick the one that possesses all the notable imprints of an accomplished leader. Of course, they will see the good qualities in Anumudu if they can eschew sentiments and selfish interests.

One other thing the APGA Leadership should know is that Chief Anumudu’s political style which was largely accepted by the electorate, will be an added advantage to the party if they pick him as their governorship candidate. The reason is clear. He is one politician in the state who has no political enemy. He did not harm or hurt anybody when he was in the PDP, that is why his departure from the party is still paining well-meaning members of the party. It has been a registered fact that those people who have tested his specialness are willing to vote for him, not minding the political party that presented him as a candidate.

It was equally discovered that a large number of the Imo electorate are warming up for him. Those who benefited from his foundation, have already tagged it “a play back time”. Statistics has shown that over 30,000 indigent persons have benefitted from the free-interest loan of his foundation. Those people who are really doing well in their various business, have collectively decided to queue behind him. Many have already joined the APGA because of him. This indicates that with Chief Anumudu, APGA will make a head-way in 2019. It will not only win the governorship election, it will also capture senatorial, Federal House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats in the state. A word they say, is enough for the wise.

