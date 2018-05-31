Imo State Secretariat In Terrible Condition, Workers Lament Neglect

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Secretariat complex is now wearing an ugly outlook as its perforated and leaking roofs now pose danger to workers especially during rainfall.

Our reporter who visited the place observed that palpable fear has enveloped civil servants of Imo State occupying the offices upstairs as run away any time there is a rainfall.

Some time their office files got socked by water coming from the leaking roofs.

The deteriorating condition of the place makes the offices uncomfortable for the staff to discharge their duties effectively.

Some walls are cracked coupled with pieces of papers that litter the state secretariat that making the place dirty.

The entranced gate which got damaged for more than four months have not been repaired, this have made the vicinity security prone to security risks.

Information revealed that recently, hoodlums stormed the place, snatch cars and easily escaped from the front gate without resistance because it was widely open.

This according to people has shown that there is no effective supervision. Moreover the fund mapped out for the up keep and maintenance of the place may not have been used judiciously.

Effort made to contact the head of service for his reaction on these proved abortive as at the time of filing this report but some of the workers who spoke under anonymity to our reporter confirmed that the place need to be transformed and rehabilitated by Imo State Government as a matter of urgency, it was further observed that most of the workers dirty the place by selling all kinds of goods especially food items inside their office.

for long, many staff do not observed dress code and 12 noon prayers any longer despite the directives from Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Financial embarrassment is another show of shame, taking place at the state secretariat as workers are alleged to buy food stuffs without paying the sellers even when they collect salaries.