

It was indeed celebration galore for in Umuokanne, Ohaji/Egbema LGA as the Anglican Dioces of the area marked their 10 years anniversary with various activities aimed at uniting the members and most importantly to evangelize the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Part of the events include, Football, Singing Competition, Match past among others.

During the singing competition, 6yr-old Glory Emedememwa dazzled the crowed with her amazing performance that attracted lots of dignitaries to decorate her with cash presents.

Little glory who is a primary 1 student of Kingdom Heritage Nursery and Primary School, Owerri in a chart with Trumpeta sports desk said she is motivated by God to sing and that she hopes to keep singing all her life even as she would want to be a nurse when she grows up.

Leader of the victorious choir, Miss Ivy Nwokechi Nkem said Umuchineke (Umuagwo) deanery choir has won the singing competition for three consecutive years adding their strong point remains the Igbo song which according to her brings out the lyrics with inspiration.

Meanwhile, St Philips Ihie has emerged male champions of the Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Dioces football competition after they defeated Umuchineke deanery 4 – 3 on penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1.

In the female category, Etekwuru deanery humbled Ohuba deanery 3-1 to cart away the female trophy in their first time of reaching the final.