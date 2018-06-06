N15B School Project Appointees Besiege Govt Officials Lobby For Contracts

By Okey Alozie

Appointees of the Rescue Mission Government have abandoned duties assigned to them by governor Rochas Okorocha to now lobby for, the school renovation contracts.

Our source revealed that since the governor made public pronouncement last week that he will release over N15B for the renovation of over 350 schools in Imo State, Government officials, especially the Commissioners and Assembly members have turned contractors overnight as they now chase Okorocha son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu, Chief of Staff Imo State wherever he goes to lobby for contract.

Information revealed that the appointees who are so desperate to get the contract have turned Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s House and office as a pilgrimage centre where they can go and get favoured for the school renovation contract, to enable them raise fund for 2019 election that is fast approaching.

Most of these government officials it was gathered come with items like goat, cow, wine and other special gifts to beg Uche Nwosu so that he can give them full support for the contracts.

It was revealed to enable them merit the contract that the commissioners and lawmakers have gone to their respective villages to take a picture of the schools they want to work on and are now submitting company suspected to be fictitious.

The school renovation job as we learnt is going to be shared among the officials who are close to Okorocha.