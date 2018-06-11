By Orji Sampson

The honourable member representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Henry Nwawube has been assured of his second term bid by the Executives, Leaders and Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in Mbaitoli LGA.

The assurance was made effective during an expanded Exco meeting of all ward chairmen with their Exco members, all LGA executives in the area, leaders of the party in the area and notable elders including party chieftains at the Umuechendu hall in Umueze Ofekata Orodo, Mbaitoli LGA on Sunday June 10, 2018 were they urged Nwawuba to run for second term.

At the meeting which was presided over by the LGA party chairman, Chief Charles Ogaziechi a motion was moved by Engr Iyke Nnadi, a leader and former secretary of the party in the area for the house to aline with the vote of confidence earlier passed on Hon Henry Nwawuba’s second term bid by the ward chairmen of the party in the area pointing out that the federal Reps lawmaker has shown enough antecedents with the amount of dividends of democracy he has attracted to the area coupled with his loyalty and faithfulness to the party which according to him was evident when he presented his score card recently.

Seconding the motion, a former ward chairman of Amaike ward, Hon Emma Ahuokpoeme called on PDP faithful to rally round their own by giving him the much needed support maintaining that PDP Mbaitoli is for Hon Nwawuba come 2019.

Earlier in his opening remark, the LGA party chairman, Chief Ogaziechi noted that the event was to ensure that the party regains its position in the LGA and State come 2019 informing that their membership has been appreciating daily after short set back thanking those that remained steadfast with the party even especially when there was no financial support.

While urging members to remain faithful to the party especially now more people will be coming to identify with them, he pointed out that the party will always give everyone a fair play ground but warned seriously against some elements who delight in sowing seed of discord in the party with their nefarious activities calling on them to cease from such acts for the peaceful interest of the party.

He however called on them to extend their appreciation to Hon Nwawuba whom he said has continued to show great qualities as a party man with his support for the sustenance and upliftment of the party in the area and in the State at large informing that Nwawuba has secured an LGA office for the party located at Nworieubi by Iwuji block Industry and has commenced furnishing of the office for the smooth running of activities of the party in the area.

The party chairman who condemned the activities of some persons in the social media attacking the resolution passed by the party organs on Hon Henry Nwawuba clarified that though the constitution is against adoption for now but that it is not against passing a vote of confidence on an individual as they did on Nwawuba based on his antecedents both at the National Assembly as Lawmaker and to the enterprising people of Mbaitoli.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mbaitoli chapter has inaugurated committees charged with responsibilities of piloting affairs of the party which according to them will enable the party achieve great success in the forth coming elections.

Among the committees inaugurated include; Publicity and Propaganda Chaired by Ezechi Eronini with Dr Chigozie Ekeozo as Vice, Security has Hon Okey Tasie as Chairman, Strategy and Technical has Engr Sylvester Ama as Chairman, Contact and Mobilization has Engr Mike Nnadi as central chairman with Mrs N Chinagoro as women Sub Committee Chairman, Ichie Oparadike as Youth Sub Committee Chairman and Hon Onyema Nwachukwu as Men Sub Committee Chairman. Budget and Planning Committee has Hon Coleman Ejiogu as the chairman, while the INEC and Electoral Committee chairman is Hon Chinedu Ekwubelem.

Reacting on the development within the party, the Youth leader, Ichie Peter Oparadike insisted that the entire youth of Mbaitoli PDP have agreed hence forth not allow outsiders to decide what happens in their LGA which was unanimously chorused by the youth leaders from all the wards aligning with their ward chairmen on the resolution over Hon Nwawuba’s second term bid.

Some of the dignitaries that also attended the event include; Hon Becon Duru, Chief Ohirim, Hon Jerry Amajiuoyi, Hon Chief Goddy Nnadozie, Hon Ngozi Onuoha, Hon Loveth Duru, Hon Mrs Ijeoma Nwafor, Hon Himan Ejiogu, Hon Emma Opara (Secretary), All PDP Ward Chairman with their Excos, All PDP Elders in the area, All PDP executives in the LGA as well as other notable PDP chieftains in the area.