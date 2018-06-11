Emma Orie Denies Attack on Journalist, Blames Opposition for Report

The member representing Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Orie has washed his hands off the reports making the rounds that he allegedly attacked a Journalist in the State.

Reacting over the report some Owerri based newspapers carried, Orie who expressed surprise at the news notes that he never had any close encounter with the said reporter adding that such acts do not match his trademark and identity as responsible citizen and distinguished member of the House.

According to him, “there was no near encounter with the said reporter despite that the said journalist has been a tool of my political enemies rehashing negative publicities against me in recent times”

Orie further disclosed that the claims of the said journalist is another part of the orchestrated plans to demystify his hard won integrity and subsequent acceptance by the people of Ohaji/Egbema to go for another term after scintillating performances at the state legislature.

“The report is false and a calculated attempt to smear my image by the said reporter aided by his paymasters who have been behind the negative publicity he dishes out regularly against me. I won’t join issue with him. For now, I have instructed my lawyers on what to do concerning this cheap blackmail” Orie added.

The lawmaker used the opportunity to reel out his achievements so far in contrast to the claims of the reports accompanying the concocted lies of the attack on journalist, uninformed persons are peddling.

On allegations against him concerning achievements so far in the House of Assembly, Orie said, “I have so many bills to my credit. To the glory of God some of my bills are: A Bill for a Law to provide for the establishment of the Imo state oil and gas corporation and for connected purposes, ( 2)A Bill for a law to make provisions setting aside a minimum of fifteen percent(15%)of the annual budget Estimate for the purposes of providing and maintaining public infrastructure in all state constituencies, (3)A Bill for a law to establish the Imo State film and video censors board, regulate and control cinematography and similar exhibitions and for related matters.(4)A Bill for a law to establish the Imo State university of science and technology Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema and for connected purposes and other countless Motions moved on the floor of the house and co sponsored so many bills in the house.

Apart from Bills and Motions, Orie revealed that he has also built and completed an ICT center/staff lounge inside Ohaji/Egbema LGA, in Mmahu, Egbema.

“With my national contact, I was able to attract an NNDC Road linking Ohoba from Umuokanne in Ohaji/Egbema completed. I was the one who moved a motion at the floor of the house calling state government to intervene to save life and properties of Awarra court area where the so called journalist who is blackmailing me hails from and today peace has been restored in that part of community.

“I have doled out job opportunities to some of Ohaji/Egbema youths who are qualified to lecture, like at the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo of which one Emmanuel Maduagwu from Amafor in Ohaji/Egbema is one of them. Many indigenes of Ohaji/Egbema have been given admission to study in IMSU and other tertiary institutions, courtesy of me”

On oversight and Constituency Representation, “my youth empowerment/skill acquisition program called Emma Agala Agaa empowerment/leadership program has trained and saw over 100 indigenes of Ohaji/Egbema through in our first phase program. My frequent medical outreach both in churches and rural areas of Ohaji/Egbema are not left out. Are we talking about yearly sponsorship of football competition for the youths and other things just to mention but a few I have done in my last three years as a legislator” he added.