The call on a frontline Journalist, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi, to declare interest for the Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency of the Imo State House of Assembly, in 2019, has received a boost with women from the area coming up with their own demand for him.

It would be recalled that a group of youths drawn from the LGA, known as Ohaji/Egbema Patriots (OEP), had last weekend paid a courtesy visit by asking Mejuobi to without further delay declare interest to run.

The women who visited Mejuobi at his Owerri office noted that the people of Ohaji/Egbema cannot play losers game again in the coming dispensation adding that no dismal outing by mediocres elected in the past shall be tolerated.

Leading the group is, Mrs Ngozi Onyenwoke who while speaking, disclosed that the women as mothers of the state constituency had before now gone searching for a credible candidate for 2019 Assembly seat.

According to them, since the exit of Hon Goddy Essom Obodo who represented Ohaji/Egbema from 1999 to 2003 and Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah 2003 to 2011, Ohaji/Egbema has not witnessed worthy representation again in the House.

“It is important you note that the subsequent representatives after Dr Obodo and Rt Hon Opiah have not given us any cause to cheer up or put smiles on our faces again. That is why we need someone like you to come up and let Ohaji/Egbema voice be heard again” she added.

The women group further disclosed that Mejuobi has the capacity to represent Ohaji/Egbema considering his background as an informed and urbane journalist, outspoken and fearless young man, youthful advocate of good governance for the people of oil producing areas and good -to -go–gentleman with a enough background in lawmaking culpable of giving him a ranking status having served as a former Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Speaker.

In his reaction, Mejuobi used the opportunity to thank the various groups for coming to show reasons why he is qualified to run and asked them to put him in prayers for now.

“I have heard your comments and expressions. Thank you for considering worthy for the position. But for now, put me in prayers” Mejuobi said.