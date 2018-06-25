The All Progressive Congress, APC faction loyal to Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and led by Mr Chris Oguoma, has realized over One Hundred Million Naira (N100m) from the sale of forms to aspirants for the chairmanship and councillorship elections in the State.

According to information and statistics available to Trumpeta Newspaper, the party charged each Aspirant for chairmanship form Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250,000) each while the councilors paid One Hundred and Five (N105,000) thousand each.

According to sources in the factional APC office in Owerri, over One Hundred and Six (106) Aspirants bought the forms for the chairmanship seat, while over Seven Hundred Thousand (700,000) Aspirants for the councillorship seat bought the forms.

Trumpeta investigations indicate that Owerri North paraded the highest number of Chairmanship Aspirants with Eight (8) Aspirants, followed by Ehime Mbano LGA, which had Seven (7) Aspirants.

However, Ngor Okpala LGA and Ideato North LGAs had one Aspirant respectively.

The number of councillorship aspirants was massive, as Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha had indicated that the elections at the grass root level would be conducted based on the number of autonomous communities in the State, which is Six Hundred and Sixty Four 664 in number.

A rough calculation of the Aspirant both the Chairmen and Councilors could give you more than One Hundred Million Naira (N100m).

Before the latest buying of forms, Aspirants had before some years ago, paid handsomely for the purchase of LGA election forms which could not hold, and they were not refunded.

In the present scenario, Okorocha has vowed to go on with the elections, just as he did before but could but conduct the LGA elections, citing a case in court as militating against an election in the twenty seven councils of the State.

The question many are asking now is, what will Chris Oguoma faction going to do with these humungous funds realized from selling of forms? What will happen to the monies if the LGA fails to hold?