Controversy Trails Uche Nwosu’s UK Award

Tunji Adedeji

Emotions ranging from applause and knocks, joy and anger as well as indifference have continued to trail the award handed to Chief Uche Nwosu in far away United Kingdom. More disturbing is the writing and inscription of Ugumba Uche Uwosu instead of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu resulting to suspicion that the award givers may not be familiar to the identity of the recipient. Also sending tongues wagging about the award is Uwosu instead of Nwosu written on the award that has gone viral in the social media.

The ripple arising from Chief Uche Nwosu’s honour in far away UK has not only caused divergent interpretations, but has also pitched Imolites from various walks of life against each other.

While some said the award was not granted by the British House of Parliament, but was by The Board of Trustees of AAA Annual Lectures and Honours, others said,” It was however hosted by a member of the British House of Parliament Diane Abbot”. Any award giving by the British Parliament would be by either the Lord Speaker (House of Lords) or Speaker (House of Commons). This was not the case. Therefore, while the venue was at a section of Westminster, the award is NOT OF or FROM or BY the British Parliament. “Others described the award as complete fraud

IfeanyiCy Njoku , a blogger and publicity expert based in Owerri, Imo State while reacting said, “Chai!!! See How White Man Defraud Uche Nwosu of His Money in Place of Award.

Fake Certificate, Fake Award… Because it’s an arrange Award lobbied with Tax Payers Money. The Organizers was smart not to dent the image of their organization, the certificate they gave bearing their insignia wasn’t for Imo State Chief of Staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

Those who lobbied for the Award that cost millions should cover their face in shame!

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu should return the Award to the owners, until the certificate is corrected to bear his name, he can’t spend all the money to mobilize support from Nigeria to far away United Kingdom to be given fake certificate bearing Ugwumba Uche Uwosu.

In his reaction, Iheanyi Daniel Enwerem, a journalist and public commentator described the award as UK award brouhaha…

“When an individual is circled by group of sycophants trying to milk from him, what they believe he milked from the State treasury this is the result “UGUMBA”. Maybe the award was not meant for him, or should we say he …. to receive the said award which we all know is not genuinely given.

“And still yet, the.… who work with him didn’t detect the misspelling before uploading the picture. Is not all about being a youth, is all about having something upstairs, only this has already shown the kind of person he is, no experience at all.

Umunna, I wonder when Igbos started given “Ugumba”, is that even a title?

Also reacting, Doreen Eke attacked those speaking against the award .saying, “You and I know it’s not everybody that is good in spelling Igbo especially those ones outside Igbo land, come to think of it, if this award is really a cash and carry award as you pointed out, don’t you think the payer will make sure everything is in other? Listen my dear… It’s high time you guys let this man be… The man is highly bless and favoured by the Almighty God our Creator and there is nothing anyone can do to stop God’s work in his life, so I advice you learn to appreciate good things so they will come to you …this is a simple law of nature” .