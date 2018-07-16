DOMINION INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF SCHOOLS GRADUATE PUPILS

Amaechi Kingsley

Dominion International Group of Schools a renowned citadel where teaching, learning with good morals and academic excellence is a paramount objective to the school management and staff has graduated its 2017/2018 set certified worthy in character, learning and morals to attain higher academic pursuits.

The graduation ceremony which was held last Sunday 15th July, 2018 at Mgbirichi in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State witnessed a colorful display from pupils of the school, exhibiting their talents in cultural dance, debate, lecture, singing and drama to the admiration of parents, guardian, friends and well wishers.

While congratulating and praying for the pupil’s, the proprietor of the school, Prophet (Dr.) Joseph Ejezie Ngerem advised the pupil’s to always abide by the principles of God, hard work obey their parents and elders in the society.

Prophet (Dr.) Ngerem maintained that pupils of Dominion International Group of Schools are being groomed with best academic facilities, quality teachers for effective and efficient learning process.

The proprietor however charged parents to continue in their support for their children/wards academic pursuits, he enjoined them to live exemplary life style worthy of emulation.

In his remark, chairman of the event, Mr. Chukwuma Nwosu said that children of the school exhibited brilliance in their various subject of learning and described their performance as “electrifying and captivating”.

Highpoint of the event was issuance of award certificate and prayers for all students and pupils of Dominion International Group of Schools.