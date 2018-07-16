PANIC IN OKOROCHA’S CAMP AS NWC CONFIRMS HILARY EKE, IMO APC CHAIRMAN

The political family of Owelle Rochas Okorocha is said to be in a panicky state as the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressive Congress, APC, releases list of council chairmen with that of Hilary Eke in charge of Imo.

It would be recalled that apart from not been able to vote during the APC National Convention in Abuja, the Federal High Court in Owerri nullified the Congresses that produced Ward, LGA and State officers of Imo APC.

But reports from the party secretariat in Abuja showed that APC has released the names of its new State chairpersons in the 34 States and Abuja after the convention and Eke made the list for Imo without any mention of the Acting Chairman, Chris Oguoma, the Okorocha Rescue Mission team adopted.

According to the details of the release, Congresses could not hold in Ekiti and Osun States due to the incoming elections there.

An online news medium, Premium Times was quoted to have reported that some chieftains of the party, including Governor Rochas Okorocha lost out as Eke of the coalition, otherwise known as Allied Forces was on the list. The coalition has been battling with Okorocha for the soul of Imo APC.

Okorocha had after the Federal High Court judgment muted the idea of holding fresh congresses in the State, even as he claimed that the Coalition had lost out after the convention.

But the release from APC has sent down shivers down the spines of Okorocha’s supporters who are worried that the development would spell doom for the Rescue Mission, the governor’s political family, who are eager to recover the political structure it lost to the Coalition during the May 2018 APC Congresses.

Trumpeta recalls that while the past administration led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun inaugurated the Chairman which Eke was part of, the Court sacking of the Congresses also returned Eke as Chairman, even as an Appeal Court Case has been entered which gives the Coalition backed Exco opportunity to be in office until the end of the case. The fear of the governor’s camp is as a result of the consequences of APC recognition of Eke which gives him the power to coordinate the primaries coming in few weeks time if the Court Case plaguing the congresses are not vacated.