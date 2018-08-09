CCII holds seminar in Owerri, Bridges the gap between Nigeria, Canada

By Amaechi Kingsley

A renowned and accredited travelling agent in Nigeria “Canada Choice Immigration Inc.” last Wednesday, 8th August, 2018 in Owerri, organized a workshop/seminar to enlighten Imo people about travelling and tourism to Canada without stress.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Executive Officer, CCII, Mr. Leonard Nweze who expressed delight to be in Imo State for the awareness programme noted that he is a licensed and registered Canadian Immigration and citizenship consultant that deals in Canadian visas, Immigration, Citizenship/passport, school admission + study permit and tourism.

Mr. Nweze told newsmen, that he has over the years been into the business and discovered different travel needs of so many Nigerians he assisted successfully in acquiring Canadian visas and passports with no stress.

Mr. Nweze described his relationship with all the Canadian embassies as very cordial adding that participants of the seminar/workshop benefit enormously. He further called on the State Government to train tourist agents in the state and harness the huge economic potential of Imo State.

According to him, “CCII is poised to assist all who are seeking to tour, study, work and seek citizenship in Canada should registered with our firm. We have come to bridge the travelling gaps and to bring in travel services very closer to the people by assisting the growth of the state. Whenever you think of Canada, think of CCII, one of the companies that have the highest success rate in visa approval at Canada embassies worldwide (Email: Leo@canadachoiceimmigration.com, Website: www.canadachoiceimmigration.com)”. He submitted.