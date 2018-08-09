Imo Council Election: DPC Holds Successful Primaries

Democratic People’s Congress, DPC, has held her local government area council primary election freely and fairly as credible candidates emerged.

Speaking to the Press after the primary election lately at the DPC Office, along MCC/ Uratta Road, Owerri, state Chairman and Secretary of the party, Mazi Bernard Ifeanyi Egwim Nwadunna and Comr Casmir Nnadozie Irekamba, respectively expressed the hope that “DPC will massively sweep the council poll because imolites are in desperate need of credible persons with alternative party as DPC to guarantee good governance for actual democracy to engender positive development”.

Nwadunna and Irekamba who are happy that members of DPC are people of good conscience who are committed to establish purposeful leadership that would benefit all persons, urged the Imo electorate to give mandate to DPC candidates in the forthcoming council poll as “vote for DPC is a vote for true democracy, rule of law, mass/rural development in IMO”.

They noted that the vision and ideology of DPC will guarantee her victory in the election, stating that it believes in corruption free society, to guarantee and sustain human rights and economic freedom.

DPC added that it has confidence in ISIEC for free and fair 2018 council election, having been committed to internal democracy, hailing ISIEC for carrying all parties along.

DPC while commending the Imo government for sustaining peace in the state, remarked that restructuring Nigeria to federating units or regions would guarantee equality, justice and orderliness.