Despite the quantum of crisis trailing the plan by Mbaise Traditional Rulers to give a special chieftaincy title to Chief Uche Nwosu, the Chief of Staff, Government House Owerri, and Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son inlaw, Trumpeta can authoritatively report that the monarchs of Mbaise Nation have insisted that come rain come shine, Uche Nwosu, tomorrow, August 15, 2014 would be crowned the “Ugwumba Mbaise” at the annual Iriji Mbaise (New Yam) Festival.

According to information available to this Newspaper, a faction of Mbaise Traditional Rulers, led by Eze Leo Nwokocha has put all plans on ground for the Chieftaincy title on Uche Nwosu, which will hold at Itu, in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA.

Trumpeta was told by an Mbaise indigene that giving a Chieftaincy title to Uche Nwosu is not an abomination, and therefore must be given the Chieftaincy title, despite the uproar the exercise has caused in Mbaise Nation.

Our reporter learnt that Eze Nwokocha, who leads over thirty (30) Royal Fathers of Mbaise extraction, has been under pressure from various Groups from Mbaise, both home and in diaspora asking that the Chieftaincy title on Uche Nwosu should not go ahead.

Meanwhile, another faction of Mbaise Traditional Rulers, with about twenty Nine (29) members, and registered with the Cooperate Affairs Commission, has vowed to resist any attempt by the Eze Nwokocha camp to force down the throat of Mbaise people a Chieftaincy on an individual rejected by nearly seventy percent of Mbaise populace.

In the same vein, the umbrella Socio-Cultural Group of Mbaise Nation, the Ezuruezu has warned all Mbaise people to stay in their various communities for this year’s Iriji Mbaise, saying that Mbaise people are mourning the death of about seven of its Traditional Rulers who passed on this year and therefore no need celebrating the Festival at a central place as before.

Speaking to Trumpeta, the President of Ezuruezu Mbaise Chief Cyril Anyanwu said that earlier before now, Ezeruezu Mbaise had resolved that this year’s Mbaise New Yam festival would be celebrated low-key in communities, as a mark of respect to the departed Mbaise Traditional Rulers this year.

He said that Ezuruezu is not a political party but a socio-cultural organization umbrella for all Mbaise people, and therefore not involved in the Uche Nwosu saga, but only carrying out the decision of Mbaise Nation, based on the culture and respect for the dead.

Meanwhile, a prominent Mbaise son, and Commissioner for Commerce and Trade Imo State, and a Senatorial Aspirant under the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Emma Ojinere is one of those spear-heading the “Uche Nwosu- must- be Mbaise- Chief” campaign.

Emma Ojinere in a Press Release made public to the Press said that Uche Nwosu deserves to be given a Chieftaincy title by Mbaise Nation, and that nothing can stop the ceremony.

It was learnt that Chief Ojinere had already gone ahead to erect a Bill boards all around Mbaise Nation celebrating the Uche Nwosu Chieftaincy event that comes up tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta learnt that the situation is charged as Mbaise Nation is under tension following the Uche Nwosu Chieftaincy title ceremony.

Already, Trumpeta learnt, parents have started asking their children to stay away from the venue as the environment seems cold, as anything can happen.

In the recent time, the annual Iriji Mbaise ceremony has turned out to be volatile, as guns boomed some time ago, when the followers of Gov Rochas Okorocha, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, and Prof Viola Onwuliri clashed, with pandemonium, chaos and mayhem taking over the entire venue. The fear now is that both Groups for and against the ceremony may try each other for size at Itu, venue of the ceremony tomorrow.