2019: Nwakanwa Foundation Boss, Counsels Politicians, Electorates on Free Primary, General Elections

By Onyekachi Eze

As the race for 2019 general election hots up, with aspirants jostling for different political offices, they have been counseled to thread with caution.

Unarguably, aspirants nursing the ambition to contest elections, either for Presidency, Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives or the State House of Assembly before the end of September will be knowing their fate, whether or not they will emerge the flag bearers of their respective political parties.

Prior to the preparation for the parties primary elections, before the general elections, the Founder of “Nwakanwa Foundation” for the less privileged and indigents, a Non Governmental Organization, Mr Chika Augustine Odionyemma has advocated for free, fair primary/general elections.

The concerned citizen of Nigeria, who hails from Amakohia-Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State has asked politicians, especially the aspirants to see politics as a call to serve, and not a “do or die” affair.

Odionyenma charged party chieftains to shun imposition of candidates on the masses, rather, should allow the masses chose their preferred candidates.

The initiator of “Amakohia-Uratta People’s Assembly”, a non partisan organization that borders on transparency, equity, fairness and Justice advised different political parties and their key players to ensure a successful, hitch-free primary elections, by giving heed to peoples demand and fairness.

“The people should be given an opportunity to select their best aspirants, as well as enabling a level play ground for the contestants. I am no partisan, I speak so that there will be peace, and at the end of the whole exercise, everyone will have a cause to smile”.

Speaking further, he enjoined the electorates to frown at money bags, monetary inducement or material gifts, but to look on credibility, transparency, accountability, assessment and above all, one who has the fear of God.

The electorates are further charged to take active part by obtaining their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC), pointing out that PVC is a vital document that should not be traded with, or compromised.

Furthermore, the youths are cautioned to stay away from acts capable of jeopardizing their future. Nwakanwa Founder admonished the youths never to be used for political thuggery, ballot box snatching or other acts inimical to themselves, family and the society at large, hence, on the call to exert their strength and wisdom in things that would promote stability.

The young employer of Labour while praying for a successful political outing for credible contestants urged all to quit from unhealthy criticisms that would lead to doom.

It would be recalled that Nwakanwa Foundation as a Non Governmental Organization since its formation has achieved tremendously in poverty alleviation, skill acquisition programs, empowerment of the widows and youths across boards, scholarship packages to indigent children and the provision of sound medi care.

Mr Odionyenma said, “if only we all understand each other, the World would have been a better place for all of us”.