Nlemoha Set To Reform Imo …Picks Nomination, Expression of Interest form in Abuja

By Tochi Onyeubi

A guber aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Chris Emenike Nlemoha has shown his preparedness in his quest to reform Imo by picking his Nomination and Expression of Interest form in Abuja.

Addressing journalists shortly on arrival in Owerri, at the Owerri Hotel Plaza, Dr. Nlemoha stressed that, the time is set for a change of government, which according to him is like a relay race that would produce the right person through a competitive democratic process.

He stated that, he has made himself available for the position of governor of Imo State for the reformation and improvement on existing frame work of the APC, while he further stated that, previous leaders has done good, but he is coming to do better.

The Okuku born politician who informed that, he is an independent aspirant, affirmed to not belong to any faction. He however expressed optimism that the challenges facing the party would be resolved soonest.

He assured that his government when elected will not only be an all inclusive government, but would have a human face to the numerous complains of Imolites, stating that, pensioners and civil servants would be given priority.

According to him, he would create an enabling environment for businesses and industries to thrive and boost employment, including improvement in Agriculture, portable water and security.

Lending his voice also, the Director General of Nlemoha’s campaign group, Hon. Chris Ogbonna informed that, the aspirant who is a high ranking personality is backed with a strong educational background and grew through the corporate ladder.

Imploring Imolites to give him the maximum support, he informed that Dr. Nlemoha is coming to put in place effective reforms in the governance of Imo State.