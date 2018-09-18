I Shall Build, Consolidate on Okorocha’s Free Education Policy Says Eche As Imolites Drum Support For Former SGI

Tunji Adedeji

It was more like a joyous day break in Imo last Friday when thousands of supporters trooped out in their numbers to receive the Front line Governorship Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Immediate Past Secretary to the Government of Imo State, SGI Sir George Eche at the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport.

Speaking to the visibly excited party faithful, stakeholders and several support groups at the airport, the humble gubernatorial hopeful, Sir Eche promised to unite the church and consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor, Gov. Rochas Okorocha , by adopting and redefining his free education policy and a host of other people-oriented policies if elected.

He said, “over the years, his Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha has been able to put free education on a firm ground in Imo State and whoever will man the governorship position would meet a strong foundation to build on and I have no fear in my mind that I will build on the achievements of Owelle ,so that Imo will continue to have a brighter and rewarding future. ”

He explained further that Gov. Okorocha was able to lay a solid foundation for infrastructural development and he would also build on the Foundation and consolidate on most of his people oriented policies.

The former SGI, who presented himself as gubernatorial aspirant, appealed to the people for support by voting him to fly the governorship flag of the party, stressing that he has the political, economic and administrative experience to move Imo forward from the current state.

He promised to unite the state and bring about orderliness, rule of law and working relationship between the people, the Church and government. He maintained that he would bring on the table a situation where public servants and pensioners are are paid as at when due, save the state from the jaws of insecurity and economic mismanagement.

His words, “I’m still a core loyalist of Gov. Okorocha and still believe in his giant stride achievement in Imo .The pressure from home and outside the country triggered my aspiration .My determination and intention is to be of greater service to Imolites and smoothen government institution where ever interest is protected and carried along.”

“Owelle made me what I am today and I will never disrespect or criticize him but what we are talking about is fundamental human right. I’m from Owerri zone and I’m in the contest not because of zoning but because I am capable and have a rich

Curriculum Vitae, CV that is enough to carry me .I know trials will come, it has even started already”

The leading governorship aspirant, after addressing the crowd at the Airport, drove through his home town in a long motorcade that disrupted traffic temporarily as they moved to his country home in Obiangwu community, Ngor-Okpala.