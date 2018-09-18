Dr. Linus Okorie a leadership expert and the founder of Guardians of the Nation International, an organization that focuses on leadership development and capacity building on Saturday emerged the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP in Imo State and will be the Party’s flag bearer in the governorship election come 2019.

Dr Okorie won the keenly contested governorship primary of the party held on Saturday at Rockview Hotel, Owerri, Imo State with 751 votes counted against 2 other candidates.

Fielding questions from newsmen yesterday in Owerri, the Oguta born technocrat said that he will attract the best brains Imo State has from everywhere to develop the State.

The renowned Motivational Speaker vowed to make Imo State a world class state with endless possibilities.”I will unleash the excellence in governance and reform the civil service if elected”, he said.

He disclosed that for every society to move forward, a leader most live according to his words, which inspires the masses to move along his polices to produce the great change.

The Governorship hopeful said that he has all it takes to change Imo State for the better, and asked that he should be given the opportunity to drive both the natural and human resources that abound in the State for the maximum production for all.

In his speech shortly after the exercise ,the Young Progressive Party Chairman, Hon Victor Diala said it’s a indeed a thing of joy for YPP to witness another free and fair Congress one year after the inauguration of her state executive members. He pointed out the feat achieved so far shows that YPP is making wave across Imo state and beyond.

Hon Diala described YPP as a party that’s on ground to win 2019 general election, to correct anomaly in the state as well as address hardship and pronounced poverty ravishing the people occasioned by bad leadership.

The party chairman further thanked all Imolites, the National Working Committee of the party for witnessing their free, fair and smooth Congress, even as he enjoined them to continue to identify with the party for better and well reformed Imo society.

He encouraged members to be resolute, committed and sincere as they politic, so that Nobel goal and vision of the party in electing responsible and God fearing leader into office in 2019 will be actualized.

The visibly Diala said to every aspirants and candidate no victor, no vanquished as this is just the beginning of the struggle.