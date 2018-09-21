UWAJUMOGU: BUHARI TO COMPLETE ALL PROJECTS AS SCHEDULED

The Senator representing Imo North in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Uwajumogu has reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to complete all ongoing projects in the country.

Senator Uwajumogu, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari in a project commissioning ceremony, stated this while inaugurating two multi million naira erosion control projects in Edo state. He added that many projects abandoned by previous administrations have been revived and completed by the Buhari govt.

Senator Uwajumogu informed that the erosion control project was conceived in January 2017 and was completed in less than one year.

In his welcome address, President Buhari stated that the project which is one of numerous emergency ecological intervention projects across the country which was approved for the second quarter, 2017 and completed six months ago. He added that the projects were intended to construct reinforced concrete drainages and culverts for adequate channeling of waste/flood water into a safe discharge point, thereby preventing erosion and flooding within the communities and to protect lives, properties as well as reclamation of lands that have been devastated by flooding and erosion in the communities.

The President noted that the communities hitherto were experiencing serious flooding, environmental degradation and inaccessible roads which necessitated the prompt intervention from the Federal Government.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Executive Governor of Edo State, Dr Obaseki, represented by his Commissioner for Environment, Dame Omuoa Alonge Oni-Okpaku thanked the Federal Govt for its timely intervention to save the affected communities from erosion menace. She called on the communities to ensure that the sites were protected from human devastation.

Earlier, during the courtesy visit to the Palace of the HRM, Dr George Eghalor Osapi 1, Wanno Kingdom, Agenebode, Senator Uwajumogu commended the community for cooperating with the contractors in ensuring the speedy completion of the projects.

In his welcome remarks, the traditional ruler, HRM, Dr George Eghalor Osapi 1, Wanno Kingdom, Agenebode thanked President Buhari for approving the projects and stated that the erosion control project had saved thousands of his subjects from the menace of erosion. He thanked Senator Ben Uwajumogu for coming to commission the projects and offered his royal blessing to the Senator and his entourage.

At the commissioning ceremony in Fugar, their traditional ruler, HRM, Chief Jerome O. Itepu, the Okpe-Ukpi of Iviarua, Fugar equally commended the Federal Govt for completing the project which he noted had saved the community from being cut off from the outside world.

Speaking to newsmen at the site of the commissioning, Senator Uwajumogu stated that the APC led Federal Govt has completed several projects in the country and assured that President Buhari was determined in ensuring that all ongoing projects are completed within the scheduled time.

Several members of the communities applauded President Buhari for coming to their aid with the erosion control projects.