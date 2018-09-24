By KINGSLEY AMAECHI

As uncertainty trail the successor of Governor Rochas Okorocha in 2019, the chairman of Orlu Elders Council OEC, Professor Francis Dike (SAN) said that Orlu zone is not interested in the 2019 Imo Guber

Prof Dike made this revelation at his resident in Owerri when Owerri People’s Assembly OPA Elders Council paid him a visit last Sunday 23rd September, 2018 where the chairman of OEC, maintained that the spirit of what will be in 2019 is playing out following the turn-out of political aspirants jostling for the governorship seat from Orlu zone, adding that the hunger for the most credible candidate by Imo people is paramount to avert mistakes of 2011.

The senior advocate of Nigeria recalled how desirous Imo people were in 2011, searching for best, to lead the state, he revealed his role during the 2011campaign which he described as a failure visible to all in Imo State today. He encouraged OPA Elders Council to search fervently for one credible candidate who will lead and steer the affairs of Imo State aright.

Contributing, Chief Chris Ejike Uche (Dimpkasa) pledged the support of OEC in the quest for a true leader to Governor of Imo State, but urged them be decisive, non partisan and support their choice candidate through the election.

Earlier, Representative of OPA Elders Council Chairman and Vice Chairman of the group, Chief Sam Obaji informed that their visit was one among consultations carried out by them to liberate the zones of Imo and rekindle the spirit of Unity, brotherliness and progress of a people united for a better State.

Chief Obaji blamed the challenges face in the state on disunity. He recalled that unity, during the military era earned them Imo State and re-iterated the groups resolve to carefully make a choice among guber aspirants, one who will be adjudged as the people choice and lead the state to her glory days.

Lending their voices, Bar Cyril Anyanwu and Chief Okey Ikpe posited that the leader of their choice and the people choice is their paramount objective, a choice with the intention of Unity, Peace and progress of Imo State.

OPA Elders Council noted that concerted efforts are being put in place through wide consultations to carefully select a credible candidate which OEC and other stakeholders will be part of.

According to them, “We’ve had various interactions with guber aspirants we know their capabilities, until final decisions, we’ll produce a worthy candidate in 2019” they concluded.

Some of the dignitaries at the event include: High Chief Nnadi Egbulam Chiagolam Nkwocha, Dr Agbarakwe, Prof Philip Ogbonna, Prof Chuka Okonkwo,

Chief Emma Izuegbu, Chief Rufus Osueke, Barr Ukwuegbu Okonigbo, Chief Onyekwere, Prof Uzoma Nathan Protus and host of other personalities.