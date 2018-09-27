Kanu Nwankwo Facilitates Trip of 4 Papilo FC Academy Players to England

As part of his contribution towards developing young football talents in the nation, Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo has reportedly facilitated the trip of four Papilo academy players to Leeds United in England to further their footballing carriers.

Making the auspicious gesture known to Trumpeta sports desk, Mr Sam Anozie who is the academy’s coordinator said for of the players namely, Uchenna Njoku, Purpose Ahubaraezeamma, Chibueze Izuigu and Chimdiya Onyenze will be joining the academy of the championship side in England where they will further developed their game and hopefully sign a senior contract when they come of age.

It could be recalled that, Kanu Papilo Nwankwo who played his professional football in Holland for Ajax, Italy for Inter Milan and England for Arsenal, West Brom and Portsmouth before calling it quits recently signed an MoU with Leeds United FC of England to kit his pet club, Papilo FC Academy among many other incentives to help developed talents through the academy.

The former super eagle skipper and ex-Iwuanyanwu National(Heartland FC) player through his coordinator expressed delight and happiness specially for the young lads noting that the programme is part of his effort to give back to the society and help humanity.