By Orji Sampson

London trained constitutional Lawyer, Chief Barr Aloysius Osuji has emerged the governorship candidate of Mass Action Joint Alliance, MAJA Party in Imo State.

Osuji emerged victorious after party delegates unanimously voted for him at the party’s governorship primaries which took place at the party’s State Secretariat, Okigwe Road, Owerri on Friday.

The primaries which was devoid of rancour saw exercise conducted in a free and fair manner and was witnessed by Hon Ibrahim Aliya, National Secretary, Hon Guwo Lawan Abba, National Financial Secretary, Hon Michael Okouzoh, National Organizing Secretary, the State Chairman, Hon Ruben Obijiaku, observers, journalists, INEC, and security operatives

Osuji popularly called the “Reformer” while speaking to newsmen shortly after his emergence vowed to restore the lost glory of Imo state and bring reformations that will take the State to the top.

He assured that Imolites will rejoice again, stressing that he has the capacity to reform the State when elected as Governor.

The governorship candidate promised to restore electricity, water, construct new roads, raise the standard of education and make it affordable for all, create jobs via agriculture, revive ailing industries and build new ones to create wealth and employment for the people.

He further assured to work with all well meaning Imolites to develop and reform the State.

The Imo State MATA Guber Candidate however, called for the support of all, reiterating that he will always obey the rule of law and constitutionalism to advance human rights and dignity, believing that God will wipe the tears of agony and lack on the people through him.

He noted that the manifesto of MAJA Party is deeply anchored on total reformation, remarking that his template for good governance and purposeful leadership has been perfected and waiting for implementation.

According to him, “Imo Cargo Airport will be made an International Airport, I will restore people’s lands that were grabbed by Rochas Okorocha and his cohorts

“I will revamp the legal department for speedy hearing and jurisprudence and I shall often respect everybody. I implore you never to sell your votes, but vote wisely to change your ugly state of living for the better”

He appreciated God for availing him the chance to fly the MAJA Party guber flag in the 2019 election.