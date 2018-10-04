CHIKWEM ONUOHA PICKS OKIGWE NORTH REPS APGA TICKET As Oyiga, Kanayo, others Get disqualification order

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the immediate past Governor of Imo state, Chief Chikwem Onuoha has been declared winner as the candidate of Okigwe North Federal House of Representatives of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,

Chikwem Onuoha who hailed from Umuaro in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State emerged victorious after a keenly contested primary election of the party held in Onuimo LGA on Tuesday 2nd October, 2018, the central of the constituency.

Announcing the result yesterday night in the presence of the Okigwe zonal party Chairman, Chief Emeka Ozuomba, the returning officer, Hon, Bright Agu expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed in various ways to the success of the electoral process.

The exercise which was highly peaceful, hitch free and transparent with delegates drawn from the 33 wards of Okigwe North Federal Constituency.