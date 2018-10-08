EMEAKARAOHA WINS APGA NASS TICKET FOR OKIGWE SOUTH FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

A frontline Federal House of Representative’s Candidate for Okigwe South, of Imo State on the platform of APGA, Barrister Kelechi Emeakaraoha, has emerged the winner of the recently concluded primary election with a margin.

Barrister Emeakaraoha’s victory followed his triumph over other contestants on a keenly contested primary election.

Bar. Kelechi Emeakaraoha is a descendant of famous Emeakaraoha royal dynasty of Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

A survey carried out shortly after the tension soaked primary election, indicates that his victory has sent a signal to other candidates that the game changer is here.

Barrister Kelechi Emeakaraoha, who is a notable philanthropist, is the most eminently qualified candidate based on his heroic antecedents, capability, philanthropic gestures, competency and God fearing disposition.

Barrister Kelechi Emeakaraoha stands out among all the candidates angling to represent Okigwe South Federal Constituency, this is so because opinions across the state among voters indicate the general preference for Bar Kelechi Emeakaraoha’s candidature as NASS Bound representatives.

Therefore history beckons on us to massively support Barrister Kelechi Emeakaraoha. Entrust him with your mandate.

He also thanked delegates for their confidence reposed in him and promised to carry body along to ensure total victory for the party in 2019.