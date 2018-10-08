Tunji Adedeji

Hon Tony Nwulu, weekend, was overwhelmingly elected as the candidate of the United Progressives Party (UPP) for the February 2019 governorship election in the state.

The keenly contested governorship primary held at the State Secretariat of the UPP in Owerri, saw the sponsor of the Not Too Young To Run Act, Hon Nwulu floored his challenger, Nwadigbo Chigbogu.

Announcing the primary election result,the Chairman of the electoral committee for the UPP governorship race in Imo, Chief Flint Obiekwe after thorough job of ensuring credible, free and fair primaries declared Hon. Tony Nwulu winner with 1096 votes against his rival Chigbogu Nwadigo who garnered 101 votes.

The returning officer declared the results and admonished party faithful to rally around the winner for total victory in the forthcoming Governorship Elections.

Meanwhile, the outcome of the election and the result saw party faithful in a carnival mood chanting support for their candidates.

The vibrant lawmaker in his acceptance speech after he was declared winner of the primary vowed to live up to the huge expectations and confidence reposed in him by party members who overwhelmingly voted for his emergence as the party governorship flagbearer.

He said with his victory, the UPP has made a bold statement and issued a quit notice to the present occupants of Government House, Owerri.

Hon .Nwulu pointed out that the journey to liberate and revive Imo State has just begun assuring that with his emergence, the time for Imolites to smile has come.

The United Progressive Party flagbearer promises to lead the party to victory and assures to work towards restoring the lost glory of Imo state and making her great again.

The just concluded exercise brings a verdict for hundreds of aspirants who have been lobbying to get the party’s priced ticket to be candidates in the 2019 governorship and house of assembly election, which is part of the general election scheduled for February.