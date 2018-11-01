The Nigerian Army has scheduled to carry out operation python dance in Umuahia following their claim of insecurity in the area. The aim of python dance as the military operation is code-named, is to tackle the IPOB leaders and members following the peaceful demonstration of the members of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, requesting for a referendum with a view to setting the people of South East free as part of Nigeria.

The military and other security operatives have been set against the leaders of the freedom fighters. The emergence of IPOB was viewed in Aso Rock as blackmail. Initial security report fingered Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Albert Nnodim, Amos Ekeh, John Nwakama and others who are the leaders and facilitators of actualization of the Biafra state using peaceful demonstration where penciled and named down for a imprisonment or killed for asking for the freedom of Biafra State or Referendum on Biafra through a peaceful demonstration without killing or destroying any property of its citizen against the Nigerian.

Fear grip leaders and members of IPOB in South East when Nigerian Army came, instead to encourage peace and harmony in South East and report positively to their demand, for referendum of Biafra. They started shooting, torturing and killing leaders and members of IPOB, Amos Ekeh a renowned Accountant and other uncountable IPOB members was killed.

Nigeria Trumpeta Newspaper authoritatively gathered that the demonstration which was non violent was armed at discouraging the people of South East of Nigeria agitating for the Biafra State not to participate in the state and 2019 general election, the IPOB action however has been viewed by the Mohammadu Buhari led Federal government as an intolerable act to disrupt the peace of the country. It should however be hated that IPOB is not a terrorist organization but a well peaceful organized group agitating for the Independence of Biafra through a referendum.

The Nigerian Federal Government has ordered the military and other security operatives in the state to go after all IPOB leaders, and members arrest and clap them into jail, after trail by a court for the peaceful demonstration.

Our research revealed that since the disappearance of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu as a result of the military invasion to his resident house the rest of the leaders including; John Emejor, Albert Nnodim, Nwakama, Cynthia Obi, Amadi Daniel are on the run to saved their lives and family members from dangerous weapon and plan of Nigeria military and other security operatives which should have been used in Northern part of Nigeria to bring down strength of Boko harm menace in Nigeria instead of killing innocent people in South East who are peacefully demonstrating for referendum of Biafra.

At the time of going to the press, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Albert Nnodim, Amadi Daniel, Chinaza Obi, Nwakama Sunny, Ifechukwu Agbaisi and others mentioned above have remained unknown as these people have filed for the lives.

Nigeria military and other security operatives has vowed to trace them and imprison them for life and if possible killed them for an attempt to allegedly destabilize the peace and unity of the country through demand for referendum of Biafra.