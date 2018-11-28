By Onyekachi Eze

The Coordinator of Ihedioha Imo Patriotic Fronts, South Africa, and, Co-Coordinator, Imo Diaspora 4 Ihedioha Worldwide (Ihedioha vision 2019), Deputy President, Ohaneze Ndiigbo in South Africa, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka has described the formation of Imo nPDP as a congregation of mischief makers who are out to deny Imolites the opportunity of witnessing unparalleled transformation which will take place in the state, when Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha emerges victorious come 2019.

He assured Imolites, who, according to him, are tired of suffering as a result of APC’s misrule that their tears will be wiped out as soon as Ihedioha emerges victorious.

Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka, who revealed this in his recent media interaction with newsmen, hinted that no one man or few disorganized fellows can hinder the good tidings God has already prepared for Ndi Imo through the emergence of the PDP 2019 governorship candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Speaking with full conviction, he submitted that true party members have resolved to rally round the candidates for the actualization of the set goals of giving good governance, which has eluded the generality of Imolites.

Chilaka voiced out that the said N-PDP can never override the interest of thousands of genuine supporters of the new Imo movement aimed at liberating the State from Okorocha’s misrule.

Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka, who also doubles as the campaign leader in Okirika Nwenkwo ward, reiterated that the so called N-PDP is efforts in futility, and dead on arrival, especially as all the antics of the ring leaders have been massively rejected.

He added that the vision of Ihedioha in transforming the State for good would not be affected by the gathering of few persons, hence urged the public to disregard all misinformation that Imo PDP is divided.

Soliciting for more support, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka retorted, “Ndi Imo in one accord should ignore the purported faction in Imo PDP, as the development is nothing but a sponsored attempt to weaken the powerful Ihedioha structure in Imo State, and hand a cheap backdoor victory to the enemies of Imo State. Ndi Imo roundly reject this criminal attempt to subvert their will and mandate come 2019”.

“Permit me to say without equivocation that beyond party politics, the millions of Ndi Imo in the Diaspora and in Nigeria anchor our support for an Ihedioha led government in 2019 on the unwavering conviction that, the Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha has the ability, capacity, skill set, experience and temperament to deliver the much needed era of Citizen’s rights, Good governance and the repositioning of Imo State”.

Furthermore, he said, “Stay unshaken and cry no more ,Ndimo ,my great land ,our altruistic ,patriotic leader is well prepared and very confident of rebuilding our beloved state”.