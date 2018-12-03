Suspected Kidnappers, Killers of Policeman Nabbed In Imo

By Tochi Onyeubi

Two suspected kidnappers and killers of a police officer at Avo have been apprehended by operatives of the Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad, F-SARS of the Imo State Police Command.

Addressing newsmen, while also parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Dasuki Galadanchi who maintained that, community policing introduced by the Inspector General of Police, has continued to yield tremendous benefits, informed that the suspects were arrested following a tip off.

Speaking further, he stated that the suspects, Chukwudi Nnabugwu, 29, and Chimezie Victor, 38, were arrested by the F -SARS operatives led by the Commander, Geoffrey Victor, between November 25 and 26, 2018, after they allegedly killed a police officer and made away with his AK- 47 rifle at Avu in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The CP stated, “They were arrested at Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State by F -SARS operatives led by Victor Godfrey through a tip-off.

“The notorious kidnappers are Chukwudi Nnabugwu, aka Water, 29, and Chimezie Victor, 38, from Ukweze Egbema, Rivers State. Victor, as of the time of his arrest, was secretly receiving treatment for gunshot injuries on his private parts.

“It is important to note that the suspects were the ones who killed a policeman at Avu area and went away with his AK-47 rifle”, He said.

Continuing, the Imo State Crime Buster informed that upon interrogation, Victor’s wife gave useful information about her husband being a kidnapper, having kidnapped a woman whose husband was living abroad.

“In the same vein, she confessed that in 2016, her husband was shot by Umuguma police operatives on his left hand and his Nissan Pathfinder impounded at the station, while he escaped with bullet injuries,” He informed.

CP Galadanchi however urged Imolites to continue to be more vigilant and report strange occurrences especially during this yuletide season.