Defection of Son In-Law Okorocha In Trouble, May Lose APC Orlu Zone Ticket Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma Draw Fresh Battle

What seems like a political drama is playing out within the All Progressive Congress APC, Imo State chapter, as the sitting Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, of APC has shunned the Governorship candidate of his party APC, vowing to deliver the candidate of Action Alliance, AA, Chief Uche Nwosu.

The action of the Governor, sources told Trumpeta, has torn the political relationship between Okorocha and Imo APC Governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma to shreds.

Okorocha had made it clear that he will fight for the reelection of President Mohammadu Buhari, who is the APC Presidential candidate, and will do everything to make his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu his successor in May 29, 2019 as he steps out of Imo Government House, after two terms of Eight years in office.

Meanwhile, the out-going Governor is the candidate of Orlu Senate, under APC, the position presently occupied by the APC Governorship candidate, Chief Hope Uzodinma.

The scenario has created a deep division within the Imo APC, as the party members are confused on how the plan by Okorocha to vote for APC in the Presidential election, but abandon the party during the Governorship election will work out.

Sources are saying that Okorocha, whose election as a Senatorial candidate comes first, is banking on scaling through his own election and then work against Uzodinma, for the triumph of his stooge, candidate and son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance, AA.

Trumpeta learnt that while Okorocha plots on Hope Uzodinma’s fall, the Senator is said to also having his own plan on how to thwart Okorocha’s ambition to be a Senator.

This situation, sources told this Newspaper, is a recipe for APC failure in Imo State in the entire general election, as a house divided among itself cannot stand.

Despite counsels from APC hierarchy in Abuja for Okorocha to support APC candidate Hope Uzodinma, the out-going Governor is bent on producing his own successor, and the person is not Hope Uzodinma but Uche Nwosu.

This Newspaper learnt Okorocha who was pioneer member of APC had joined in the formation of the party to use it as a personal platform to foist his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu as his successor unchallenged.

However, as time went on, other political heavy weights of Imo extraction began to join the party to the chargin of Okorocha who wanted to pocket the Imo APC structure.

The height of the challenge for Okorocha in APC was when on October 1, 2018, APC sent Alhaji Ahmed Gulak to come and conduct Governorship primary for Imo APC, which Okorocha took for granted due to his cosy relationship with the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshimole.

However, in the process, Senator Hope Uzodinma grabbed the Imo APC Governorship ticket which Okorocha fought to retrieve from him to no avail, therefore warranting Okorocha to give a go-ahead directive to Uche Nwosu to use AA platform to actualize the Okorocha’s long dream of producing a successor in 2019.

As it stands now, political pundits say that Hope Uzodinma’s main albatross in the 2019 Governorship race is no other person than the APC Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma has documented what he called “Okorocha’s legion of Antiparty party activities” which would be submitted to Abuja this week for action by the National Working Committee NWC of APC.

And sources told Trumpeta that the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole will not wait to see the “Sins of Okorocha” as the former Governor of Edo State is said to be waiting to have his pound of flesh on Okorocha, whom sources told Oshimole had released his Media Aides to make a mince meat of the APC National Chairman for not doing his biding by giving the Imo APC Guber ticket to his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu.

Trumpeta learnt that if care is not taken the out-going Imo State Governor may be given the sledge hammer by APC on allegation of working against the party’s electoral success in Imo State.