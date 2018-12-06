By Okey Alozie

The crisis rocking the Imo State All Progressive Congress chapter has entered another dimension days after INEC concluded its window period for substitution that saw Uche Nwosu dump party for AA.

Information revealed that the defection and resignation of APC officials loyal to Chief Uche Nwosu and Governor Rochas Okorocha from the Ward, Local Government Area and the State level. At the state level, the floodgate of resignation has been opened by Onwusanya Jones, Imo APC publicity secretary.

Others, Trumpeta learnt, will tender their resignation without delay immediately certain issues are strengthened. It is likely that the chairman of the party in the state, Hon Dan Nwafor with members of the exco loyal to Nwosu and Okorocha will follow suit in few days time.

At the ward and LGA levels, information has it that there is plan by all the exco members to throw in the towel and join Nwosu in his new party (Action Alliance).

Already, majority of the members of the 8th House, led by Rt Hon Acho Ihim have collapsed into AA to ensure that Nwosu becomes next governor of Imo State in 2019.

Our source hinted that the whole arrangement will be made public soon and thereafter Nwosu will make his formal declaration before a mega rally to commence campaign.