All is now set for the 8 edition of the Owerri Mock Nations cup football competition Trumpeta sports desk has gathered.

The opening ceremony of the championship which is powered by ex Super Eagles captain, Kanu “Papilo” Nwankwo will hold this Saturday December 8, 2018 at the Dan Anyiam stadium by 3pm.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk eight (8) teams will take part in this 2018 edition including; Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Guinea(Defending Champion), South Africa, Ivory Coast and Kenya.

Parts of the release meanwhile, commended the sponsor, Kanu Nwankwo whom they said have been supporting the competition which started since 2006 at the Old Township Primary School field on Wetheral road (now City Secondary School, Owerri).

In his words, chairman of the of the Local Organizing Committee LOC, Iyke Okereke, “Papilo has been a worthy ambassador with his kind gestures which are aimed at discovering talented players as well as help keep our youths out from social vices as they will be seriously engrossed with the games.

Other members of the LOC include, Marcel Nwankwo (Coordinator), Ifeanyi Ihekere Shuaibu (Technical Chair) and Obinna Uzo Yar Yar (Secretary).