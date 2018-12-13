Tunji Adedeji

The Senate on Wednesday passed the South East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill 2018, sponsored into law on the floor of the Senate by the senator representing Imo East senatorial district, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu , who expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the bill into law while fielding questions from journalists on Wednesday shortly after his arrival at Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport Owerri ,said the president has no reason not to sign the bill into law.

He added that the bill is for the Nigerian people geared towards creating employment for the teaming youths.

He said the bill also seeks to act as a catalyst for the development of the commercial potential of Southeast zone.

Anyanwu seized the platform to appeal to the President to sign the bill into law “as soon as they tidy it up and bring to him, in the interest of the unity and progress of Nigeria”.

The vibrant lawmaker said, “I do not really see the president withholding his assent since it’s the people’s bill. He opined that the bill will create employment for the youth .I want to believe that the president will jump at it and definitely assent to this bill.”

According to him, “This bill will put to rest the long-drawn agitation in the South East, and the difficulties in the rehabilitation and reconciliation efforts of Igbo leaders.”

Giving his thoughts on the forth coming general elections, Senator Anyanwu who was a governorship aspirant of PDP said power belongs to God as he can’t preempt the matter in the Court.

He said,” As far as am concern I’m working for Atiku Abubakar . Every member of Divine Mandate must vote for PDP and I enjoin Imo people to vote massively for every candidates of the People’s Democratic Party at all level, even as he pointed out that the 2019 elections is not going to be a party affair.

When questioned on his reaction if the president refuses to sign the bill he said ,”I don’t want to preempt, but if it is true the president has withheld his assent, then we have our statutory responsibility either to veto or override the president’s veto,” added.

He further maintained that the proposed commission aims at enhancing the infrastructural development of the South East zone, which is grappling with huge ecological challenges.