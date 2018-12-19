Imo Assembly Workers Union Hold Top Imo Assembly Staff Hostage in Office

Pandemonium broke out at the Imo State House of Assembly, Owerri early this week as a section of officials of the workers’ union locked up a top management staff in her office over issues related to finance.

Trumpeta gathered that relative peace at the complex heightened to confusion and tension when disagreement over check-off money due, to the workers union was being handled.

Our reporter who was at the complex stated that trouble started when the new executives of the parliamentary workers union Imo State House of Assembly came to the office of the Director of Accountants to demand for the payment of check off dues.

The Director of Accounts, a woman was said to have referred them to the Clerk/Perm Secretary who is the Head of Administration. But the workers union who could not succeed in getting the money from the Director of Account (names withheld) resorted to other methods which includes locking her office while she was inside.

Efforts by the Director of Accounts, (names withheld) to come out of hostage became unsuccessful as other top management staffers kept off.

It took the intervention of the police officer incharge of the complex, one inspector (name withheld) to rescue her from the hostage as they accused her of attempting to keep the check off dues money and not releasing it when demanded.

This newspaper learnt that there has been internal crisis among Imo Assembly workers until a top management staff moved in to institute “Divide and Rule” against the leadership. The management staff it was learnt, later had his way against the duly elected. The new Exco however could not easily pick the check off dues when the Director of Accounts insisted in Due process before releasing the money.

It was equally revealed that the purported election that brought in the acclaimed new union leaders did not receive the blessings of PASAN National Body (Secretariat) who strongly warned that the presidio constituted electoral committee is illegal and unconstitional having being manipulated by a top management staff without regards to PASAN’s constitution.

Again, it was disclosed that there was a constitutional directive from the National PASAN that status-quo remains, which was not obeyed as the opposing group went ahead to conduct elections hence the confusion to which group was to be given the check off.