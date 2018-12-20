Ngor Okpala Agog for Onwubuiko’s All-Stars Soccer Fiesta, Stadium Academy Project

By Sampson Orji

It was indeed a joyful and a carnival like occasion last weekend at Okpala Secondary School field, venue for the opening event of the 3rd edition of Hon Innocent Onwubuiko All Stars Pro Soccer football competition.

The championship which for the first time since its inception involves 16 teams with professional players representing villages in Mbaisii court area and Eziama will produce talented players that will form the nucleus of the proposed Hon Onwubuiko’s Football Academy in Ngor Okpala.

Declaring the epic event open, the US based business tycoon who loves to emancipate the youths said he was spurred to sponsor the competition as a mark of his love for the round leather game haven also played the game although not to a professional level.

Hon Onwubuiko meanwhile, disclosed that his desire is to help the youths especially those from his immediate environment to have a better future in their playing career.

He further disclosed that he has sponsored the competition in the past two years and that he intends to take it to the next level hence he embarked on construction of a stadium complex behind the Okpala Seminary School which he said will apart from teaching the young lads the basics of soccer and discipline, it will also provide educational activities to improve them intellectually among other useful programmes.

“Part of my intentions is to help the young talented players realize their dream and become better persons in the society and it’s our believe that this year’s tournament has the potential of producing the next Mobi Oparaku’s, Kanu ‘papilo’ Nwankwo, Kelechi Iheanacho among many others, so that’s why we tagged this year’s edition, ” All Stars Pro Soccer Tournament”, Hon Onwubuiko explained.

While calling on the state Government and well meaning sons and daughters of the area to support the stadium project currently on going, Hon Onwubuiko disclosed that the prize money for the champion has been increased from N300, 000 to N500, 000 just as the 1st and 2nd runner up will also get N250, 000 and N150, 000 respectively among many other individual prizes. He therefore thanked the LOC members and others who are working behind the scene towards the success of the programme and urged the teams to maintain discipline and exhibit the spirit of fair play.

In his remark, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee LOC, Hon Nkemjika Onyema commended the donor whom he described as a worthy son of Mbaisii court area and Ngor Okpala generally for his spirited efforts towards the development of their area and most especially the stadium and academy projects.

Hon Onyema who took time to explain the dynamism of this years competition expressed optimism that his committee shall ensure that the tournament ends successful without any hitch on January 4th, 2019.

Lions FC in the opening encounter on Saturday defeated Umuagwu FC 2-0 in a pulsating encounter that was watched by a mammoth crowd including “Ruff Coin Nwa Aba” and I-Con who both later trilled the spectators with their special numbers after the match.

Other dignitaries who attended the event includes; Hon Tochi Sam Okereke, a candidate for Ngor Okpala state constituency who donated over 30 balls and sets of training wears for all the 16 teams participating in the tournament, Nze Chris Okereke(Palace Secretary), who represented the Traditional ruler of the area, HRH Eze RB Okereke, Rev Fr Chika Okpala, Chief Teddy Isiadinso(ochendu) with some members of Imo All Stars Int’l, Sylvester Oparanozie(Bahama) among many others.