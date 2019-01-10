Hope Uzodinma Boost Campaign For Owerri Zone APC Assembly Candidate As Ononuju Makes Case For Guber Candidate

The campaign structure of Senator Hope Uzodinma for 2019 Governor received yet another boost following the disbursement of one million naira (N1m) each to the nine House of Assembly candidates from Owerri zone recently.

The disbursement which was at the house of one of the All Progressive Grand Alliance chieftains in the zone Prince Charles Amadi, was supervised by the Hope Uzodinma for Governor co-ordinator Barrister Kingsley Ononuju.

Information available to this Newspaper has it that the money was meant to support and facilitate the campaigns of the Honourable members in their campaigns.

Releasing the money to the group, Prince Charles Amadi reminded them that the money is specifically part of Senator Hope Uzodinma support to them for the task ahead and urged them to make adequate use of the resources.

Meanwhile the Owerri zone co-ordinator of the Senator Hope Uzodinma campaigns has disclosed that Owerri zone may opt to carry the entire burden of the Senators campaigns in the zone.

Barrister Ononuju disclosed that the option was reached by the zone during its leadership meeting in Owerri which would be communicated to the senator for his assent.

According to Barrister Ononuju, that the distinguished Senator redeemed Imolites from the hands of Governor Okorocha and his inlaw already is a defeat by the APC in the state.

Pointing out that this singular feet has drawn more support for the Senator across Imolites in general. He however, vowed not to rest in the struggle for the final declaration of Senator Uzodinma as the Executive Governor of Imo State come May 29, 2019.